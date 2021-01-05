Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $317.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.08 million and the highest is $321.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.