Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 6.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 3,733,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,324,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

