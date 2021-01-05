Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

