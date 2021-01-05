Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell Sells 7,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $656,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert E. Dowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. 215,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,427. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Palomar by 87.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

