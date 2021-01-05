Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at C$120,510.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,830.00.

Shares of CVE:POE opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

