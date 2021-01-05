Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.34

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 938715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several research firms have commented on PCRFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $28.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

