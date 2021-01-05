Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Up to $41.70

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $43.20. Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 358,794 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

