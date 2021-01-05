Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.15. 287,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 288,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $763.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $14,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

