Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POU shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.49. 592,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$734.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

