Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Receives C$4.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POU shares. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, reaching C$5.49. 592,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,320. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

