Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 593,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.