Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,694.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

