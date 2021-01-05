Park National Corp OH Purchases 41 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $413.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.28. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $425.31.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

