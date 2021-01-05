Park National Corp OH Sells 250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

