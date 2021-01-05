Park National Corp OH Sells 7,103 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

