ParkinGo Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $237,077.69 and $66.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.62 or 1.00129963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010655 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

