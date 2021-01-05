Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PATK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $72.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,794 shares of company stock valued at $976,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

