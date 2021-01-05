Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.29 and last traded at $86.98. 3,247,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,757,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

