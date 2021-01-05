Penta Trading Down 98.5% This Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Penta has a total market cap of $922,281.07 and $205,983.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 98.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, LBank and HADAX.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

