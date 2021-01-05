PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,035,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 163,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. 138,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

