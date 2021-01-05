Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

