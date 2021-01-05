PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.19

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $32.90. PetMed Express shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 470,906 shares changing hands.

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $665.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,000 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

