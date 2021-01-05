Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $450,844.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,429,381,303 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

