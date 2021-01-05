PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.96

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $94,580.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002829 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00120712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00269495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00495386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017562 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,697,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,036 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

