Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0206

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $17,980.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

