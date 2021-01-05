PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,199. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.