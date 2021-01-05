Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.33

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.33 and last traded at $183.75, with a volume of 151916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,682,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,836,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

