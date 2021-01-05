Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

PNFP opened at $63.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

