PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,042.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $7,042.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.