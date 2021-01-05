Pivot Token Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $792,906.15 and $398,935.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00119053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00210850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00495111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018117 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

