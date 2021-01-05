Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.03. 2,590,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,578,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

