PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $43,040.58

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $43,040.58 and $71.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00241913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00497156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261833 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017872 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

