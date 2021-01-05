Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.03 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.83). 207,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 393,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) Company Profile (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

