Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

PII stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 511,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,949. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 2,032.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

