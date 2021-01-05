Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Hits $11.00 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Polis has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $29,782.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011876 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

