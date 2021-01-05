Polkadot Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and approximately $2.04 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,030,937,393 coins and its circulating supply is 896,878,186 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

