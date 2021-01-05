POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,172,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

