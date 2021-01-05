PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.98

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.98 and traded as high as $50.83. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 539,224 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.47 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $13,176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 210.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

