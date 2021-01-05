PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 34.96. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PPD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $3,738,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPD by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

