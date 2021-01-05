Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a PE ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

