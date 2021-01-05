Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price rose 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 132,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 88,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

The stock has a market cap of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

