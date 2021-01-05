Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $12,767.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,636,650 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.