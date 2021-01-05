Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

NYSE:BABA traded up $12.55 on Tuesday, hitting $240.40. 34,755,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,826,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $650.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

