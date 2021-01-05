Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 2,504,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,122. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.