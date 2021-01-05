Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 954,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $102.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

