Private Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,716,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

ILMN traded up $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $374.91. 35,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.27 and its 200-day moving average is $342.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,944 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

