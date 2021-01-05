Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. 2,582,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

