Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 7,207,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,629,260,000 after purchasing an additional 549,800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Apple by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.01. 90,749,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

