Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,856 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 29,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,591,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,721,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 684,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 82,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,135,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

