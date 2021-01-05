Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 613,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Welltower by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,765. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.